Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.


The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, told the judge Monday that he didn't want to be remembered as a "savage" and conceded that the 2015 death of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan was "messed up."


In sentencing Morton, Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said, "No one will understand the thought process of taking that photo."


Morton was convicted in February of third-degree murder. He said he and Mangan were playing with a handgun and he thought it wasn't loaded when he pointed it at Mangan and pulled the trigger.
 

 Prosecutors sought a 40-year maximum term, citing prior convictions.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.