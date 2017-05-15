Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.



The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, told the judge Monday that he didn't want to be remembered as a "savage" and conceded that the 2015 death of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan was "messed up."



In sentencing Morton, Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said, "No one will understand the thought process of taking that photo."



Morton was convicted in February of third-degree murder. He said he and Mangan were playing with a handgun and he thought it wasn't loaded when he pointed it at Mangan and pulled the trigger.



Prosecutors sought a 40-year maximum term, citing prior convictions.

