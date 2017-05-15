Reynolds says she's decided on whether to choose No. 2

Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she's decided whether she will appoint a lieutenant governor when she replaces Gov. Terry Branstad, but she won't disclose those details yet.

Reynolds told reporters Monday her transition team has a plan in place, but the public will need to wait until Branstad is confirmed as U.S. ambassador to China and resigns as governor.

Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller recently released an opinion that Reynolds will have the title and powers of governor, but not the authority to choose a new lieutenant governor. He cited wording in the Iowa Constitution and historical precedent.

Reynolds, Branstad and other top Republicans have criticized Miller's opinion, with many calling it a political move.

If Reynolds appoints a No. 2, she could face a legal challenge.