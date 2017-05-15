SPECIAL REPORT: UNI Rugby Coach Steve Murra's Secret Struggle with CTE

Sometimes by just meeting someone face-to-face, we don't always know what's really going on. UNI Rugby Coach Steve Murra was known for his energy and humor. He took his own life last year. Now, something we rarely hear about suicide: An answer.

After he died, Steve's family sent his brain to Boston University, where they confirmed he had CTE, a brain disease found in athletes with a history of repetitive head trauma.

Brain scans show how much Steve's brain had shrunk. His wife Jennifer Murra says, "His frontal lobe was shrinking. He was basically turning more and more animal-like." She says Steve changed from a Type-B person who was calm, relaxed, and never got worked up, to a Type-A person who was always angry.

Now, Steve's family and Rugby team are encouraging others to one day donate their brains. They say CTE is a very new and unknown disease and every little bit helps. The entire UNI Women's Rugby team already donated their brain in honor of Steve.

Watch the special report tonight at 10:00 p.m. on KWWL.