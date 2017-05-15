Barry Manilow postpones 2 shows to rest vocal cords - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Barry Manilow postpones 2 shows to rest vocal cords

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Barry Manilow has postponed two concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago on doctor's orders because of sprained vocal cords.
   
The 73-year-old singer was to perform Sunday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and at Allstate Arena outside Chicago on Wednesday.
   
A message posted Saturday night on his Facebook page said Manilow was ordered to rest, and he is "very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."
   
The Chicago show has been rescheduled for July 29 and the Los Angeles show for Aug. 4.
   
Manilow is touring in support of his new album "This is My Town: Songs of New York." He last performed Friday in Durant, Oklahoma.


