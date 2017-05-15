Iowa gas prices fall 1.6 cents a gallon in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices fall 1.6 cents a gallon in past week

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Iowa gas prices are now averaging $2.27 per gallon after falling 1.6 cents a gallon in the last week.

GasBuddy reports the national average fell 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.33 a gallon.

Prices Sunday were 9.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 9.4 cents a gallon lower than one month ago. The national average has fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the past month. 

GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows: 

Quad Cities- $2.24/g, flat  from last week's $2.23/g.
Des Moines- $2.39/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.41/g.
Omaha- $2.28/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.

