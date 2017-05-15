Squad car parked with Thin Blue Line covering windshield - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Squad car parked with Thin Blue Line covering windshield

INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -

A Buchanan County patrol car can be seen parked outside the sheriff's office with the Thin Blue Line covering the windshield.

That's being done in honor of National Police Week.

It's a symbol of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but also honors those who are serving in law enforcement today.

"The memorial isn’t about our agency specifically, but more so the nation’s law enforcement personnel, both past and present, as we observe National Police Week," said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram.

