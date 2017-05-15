Iowa man gets 15 years in shooting of 9-year-old boy

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- A Waterloo man has been imprisoned for his role in a December shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that a judge sent 22-year-old Mar'yo Lindsey Jr. to prison Friday for 15 years. He'd been convicted in March of intimidation with a weapons, willful injury and related weapons charges. An accomplice is being prosecuted separately.

Police say young Anton Kincaid was sitting on a couch Dec. 15, watching television with his family, when bullets ripped through a window and wall of the Waterloo home. One of the rounds hit him in the buttocks.

Authorities say the intended target likely was a relative of the boy's mother. The relative had been at the house earlier that day but wasn't there when the shooting began.