Katy Perry coming to Des Moines

Written by Sara Belmont
Pop star Katy Perry is returning to Des Moines this December as a part of her "Witness" tour.

Perry will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on December 2nd.

Tickets to the show go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m. For more ticket information, head to KatyPerry.com.

