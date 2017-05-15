Authorities say Iowa pilot died in Nebraska crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities say Iowa pilot died in Nebraska crash

Written by Sara Belmont
   BLAIR, Neb. (AP) -- Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.
   The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Blair police say the aircraft went down as it was taking off.
   Authorities say the 59-year-old pilot lived in Glenwood, Iowa. His name hasn't been released. He was alone on the aircraft.
   Federal investigators have been called in.

 

