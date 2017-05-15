TRACKING: Tornado Watch until 7 PM Wednesday

TORNADO WATCH is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa and all of central Iowa until 7 pm.



Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through the evening hours. Large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are possible with any of the storms. The storms move out of the area by 10 pm. The sky is mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s.



Thursday is dry with a mostly cloudy sky and gusty northwest wind keeping temperatures cooler than normal. Highs will only reach the 60s. A few showers are possible Thursday night with lows in the 40s.



Rain chances increase Friday. Rain and gusty east wind will keep temperatures pretty chilly. Normal high this time of year is in the low 70s...highs Friday will struggle to reach 60.



Saturday is a little warmer, but with the warmer there is another chance of showers/storms. Sunday is the dry day of the weekend.



As we start the work week rain chances increase during the afternoon and isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures reach the upper 60s and low 70s.



Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7

Weather Blog: