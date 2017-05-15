TRACKING: Storm Damage Reports

A very strong line of thunderstorms affected the entire KWWL viewing area. Every county reported some form of severe weather.... damaging winds, large hail, funnel clouds, heavy rainfall.

There were 183 reports to the National Weather Service offices that service our viewing area. They include: 2 funnel cloud reports, 32 hail reports, 2 non-thunderstorm wind damage reports, 47 thunderstorm damage reports and 99 wind gust reports.

You can find the reports from the National Weather Service offices here.

The Storm Prediction Center's report page can be found here.

CLICK HERE to see storm damage photos.



Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7

Weather Blog: