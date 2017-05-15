TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 3 AM Wed

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 3 AM Wednesday for parts of eastern Iowa. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.



Storms are forecast to develop in western Iowa late this evening and move east overnight. Storms are forecast to move into eastern Iowa around midnight. As the storms track across the area there is a threat some storms to be severe. Lows tonight are going to be in the mid 60s.



Wednesday is a little cooler, but still muggy. Scattered showers and storms are possible at any time of the day. The timing for any severe storms would be from 3 pm to 10 pm. The primary threat would be large hail and damaging winds. The threat for flash flooding and tornadoes is low again. High temperatures warm into the upper 70s.



We catch a break from storms Thursday with a gusty northwest wind and cooler with highs near 70.



The chance of showers/storms returns Friday and Saturday with a gusty east to southeast wind. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.



Dry weather is forecast Sunday into the first half of Monday. A slight chance of showers is possible Monday afternoon and a few storms by Tuesday.

