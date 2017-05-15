TRACKING: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening

A warm front will track northward through the KWWL viewing area today bringing weather more typical of summer. Dewpoints will be in the 60s, which makes if uncomfortable for most and provides fuel for any thunderstorms tracking through. And we will have them tracking through later today. Storms to our west will track to the east and will follow the warm front. We will have a couple of rounds of potential severe weather to watch out for. The first will be with the existing storms tracking our way. Damaging winds will be the main threat as they move through our area. These storms will create boundaries that will set off storms this evening. These could have any form of severe weather from damaging winds to large hail to tornadoes. Heavy rainfall will also be possible.

We could have strong winds outside of the storms, too. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph on Tuesday through Wednesday as the fronts track to our west and north. Tuesday will be mainly dry with more storms Tuesday night through Wednesday and more possible Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s today and tomorrow and then drop into the 60s for the weekend due to more clouds and the front tracking to the south.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7

Weather Blog: