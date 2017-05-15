TRACKING: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

After a beautiful weekend, we will have a very active weather pattern tracking through the Midwest for the next several days. We will be warm and humid today and tomorrow with highs mainly in the 80s and lows in the 60s. The KWWL viewing area will have several chances of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with wind and hail the main threats. The first round will be this afternoon and tonight with another round Tuesday night through Wednesday. Timing and placement are still hard to pin down, but each round could also produce heavy rainfall.

Strong winds will move through the region, too. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph on Tuesday through Wednesday outside of any thunderstorms. Tuesday will be mainly dry with more storms Tuesday night through Wednesday and more possible Friday through the weekend. Highs will drop into the 60s for the weekend due to more clouds and the front tracking to the south.

