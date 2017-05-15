TRACKING: Severe Potential Continues for Wednesday

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will track out this morning, but we are not done with thunderstorms yet. Our atmosphere will become very unstable throughout the day with humidity levels staying high and winds remaining strong. We will have southerly gusts to 35 or even 40 mph today. As low pressure tracks to the north through Iowa this afternoon and evening, storms will race across the state, including the KWWL viewing area. Damaging winds are likely and we have a fairly high chance of tornadoes. Large hail may also occur. The main timing will be between 3 and 8 PM with some possible through 10. This is a strong storm system and now is the time to prepare.... plan for getting to your safe space before the storms track through this afternoon.

We have a break tomorrow with cooler weather moving in... After today's 70s to low 80s, we cool to the upper 50s to upper 60s for Thursday and drop to around 60 on Friday. Another system tracks through on Friday. Models don't agree on timing.... it may be all day rain or it may hold off until evening. We will have rain through Saturday, though, along with the potential for more thunderstorms, as a warm front tracks back through the region.

