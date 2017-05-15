TRACKING: Hot, humid, windy today, more storms tonight

A warm front to our north remains a focal point for showers and thunderstorms, but keeps us solidly in the “hot and humid” category. Highs will climb into the 80s with even a few areas around 90 in the south. That would tie the record high set in 2001 in Iowa City. Winds will be strong today, gusting to 35 mph from the south. They stay strong through tomorrow, too, as the system will finally start to track through the state. If you are traveling west, you will likely run into showers and more thunderstorms west of Interstate 35, especially later this afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, and track into the KWWL viewing area, tonight and tomorrow. The low will track right over the state and bring several rounds of showers and storms. We may have some strong storms with marginally damaging winds and hail, but the severe threat is fairly low. Heavy rainfall will be the main problem with many areas getting over an inch by early Thursday morning as the system tracks away from us.

It remains humid tomorrow, but drops the rest of the week as the next system tracks to our south bringing rain, a few thunderstorms and much cooler weather for Friday through Sunday.

