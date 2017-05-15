TRACKING: Cooler Weather Ahead - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Cooler Weather Ahead

Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
The system that brought the line of damaging winds through the entire KWWL viewing area yesterday afternoon and evening continues to track away from us. We will stay cloudy and breezy, but colder air will track into the region keeping our temperatures from climbing much today. Winds will gust to 25 mph from the northwest.

We will have a couple of systems track to our south over the next couple of days. We will have showers late tonight through Friday with breezy and cool weather (temps in the 50s) and then have showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday with breezy conditions helping to warm us back to near 70s.  We will bounce around on temperatures through the next week as several fronts track back and forth across the state. More rain will track through the area late on Monday and may continue through Wednesday in a few rounds.

