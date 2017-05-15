Fire damages Charles City home

A fire damages part of a Charles City home.

It happened at 611 Pfeiffer Street shortly after 10:30 Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire was seen coming from the home's roof and attic.

Firefighters were able to determine the fire was coming from the ceiling in the attic. Fire crews tried ventilating the roof, but the fire expanded across the entire attic, and having firefighters on the roof was a safety hazard.

Firefighters inside the home tore down ceilings to extinguish the fire from inside the home, and were able to get it under control within a few hours.

According to Floyd County Assessor online records, the home is owned by Jerry and Roxanne Redmond.

There was heavy fire damage to the attic and roof, and major water damage to the rest of the home.

The fire remains under investigation, but the fire started outside near the front door, and may possibly be caused by improperly discarded smoking material.