Cedar Falls native wins gold at USA Weightlifting Championships

Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls native wins gold at the USA Weightlifting Championships in Chicago Saturday.

Jordan Nicole Weichers, 23, won first place in the clean and jerk and second place overall. 

Weichers graduated from Cedar Falls high school in 2012. 

