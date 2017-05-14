Fallen officers remembered

Hundreds of fallen officers were honored in Washington D.C. this weekend during a candlelight vigil, but here at home a police department held a memorial of their own.

A wreath was placed at the Fallen Peace Officer Memorial in Sunner Park in Cedar Rapids to remember fallen officers. The memorial service held today was meaningful to the community and officers alike.

"It means a lot, it doesn't matter if it's a one year officer or a 25 year officer it means that we have the same brotherhood and sisterhood," said Ron Slagle, Marion Police Officer. "We are all trying to do the same thing together."

Area Honor Guards did a gun salute to remember those who died in the line of duty. Local officer says they were honored to show their support to families.

"I think honestly it means they haven't been forgotten," said Ron. "That's really important for family because they always have closure, but they always want to make sure their son or daughter who was killed in the line of duty is never forgotten."

Jared Slagle says the memorial hits close to home knowing his dad risks his life every day as a Marion Police Officer. He says he is thankful for the community support.

"I think this means a great deal," said Jared. "It shows that the public is behind them and that they have the support and that they are doing the right thing...I think it also just gives them remembrance as well, for people that have given their lives as well."

Officers say they want to continue to build the relationship between the community and law enforcement and they are hopeful more names wont be added to that fallen officer list.

"Obviously, we don't want more people added to that list, that would be one of my hopes," said Jared.

Authorities say 143 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty last year throughout the country.

