Successful opening season at Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque

It was an exciting new season at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque, now the state's only track with live dog racing.

The stands were filled with long-time visitors, some even from out of town, like Robert Barnstable from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "No matter how many factors you consider, no matter how careful you are, the dogs have to do the running and that's the unpredictability, and you can never really bet on what's gonna happen," he said.

Like the other parks that have closed in Iowa, it has faced low attendance and profit loss.

However, management say things are getting better. "Attendance and profit, we're hoping to beat last year's numbers. We'd be happy to be up on anything compared to last -- last year we were up on everything, and we're hoping to be up this year," said Brian Carpenter, director of racing.

For many, the opening weekend was a family celebration.

"We are here for Mother's Day. It's been a tradition to come down to the races every year. The last couple years there haven't been races on Mother's Day, they haven't started yet. So, today we're very excited because they were racing live," said Jackie Leibold of Dubuque.

Management say the greyhound park will not make a profit this year. Right now, it is being supported from state funds.

For more information, visit: http://www.igaracing.com/