Woman rescued from Cedar River

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A Waterloo woman is okay tonight after she slipped and fell into the Cedar River. 

According to friends an 18-year-old woman was fishing by the Ice House in Cedar Falls when she slipped and fell off the rocks around 5 pm.

Friends say they instantly called 911. Cedar Falls Fire and Rescue say they used rope to pull the woman out of the water.

Friends say she only has one arm, making it more difficult for her to swim to the flood gates, where she held on until crews arrived.

Police say she has been transported to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

