Rapper Travis Scott arrested in northwest Arkansas

Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested following a concert in northwest Arkansas.

Police in Rogers say in a Facebook post that the music artist, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested following a concert Saturday night on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police say Webster encouraged people to bypass security and rush the stage, resulting in injuries to a security guard, a police officer and several others.

The conditions of the injured was not released.

The post says Webster was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, but county jail records did not list him as an inmate Sunday and the company listed as his agent did not immediately return a phone call and an email for comment.