First Lady sends out 'Mother's Day' tweet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

First Lady sends out 'Mother's Day' tweet

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

Today Melania Trump tweeted "Happy Mother's Day," with a photo of her and her son, Barron Trump. 

Lots of great pictures of moms on social media today. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.