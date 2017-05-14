Firefighters called to Iowa City Landfill - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters called to Iowa City Landfill

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
According to the Iowa City Police Department, a 911 call came in at 3:06 p.m. Sunday for a fire at the Iowa City Landfill.

Authorities say there doesn't seem to be a threat to people in the area, and firefighters are working to contain the fire.

According to people who live in the area, they noticed heavy equipment and emergency vehicles traveling in the area, and that's when they notified KWWL.

Police say it's too early to determine what caused the fire.

