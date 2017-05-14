Top Senate Dem may try to stall FBI confirmation

The Senate's top Democrat is raising the possibility his party may try to stall President Donald Trump's FBI nominee until his administration agrees to have a special prosecutor investigate Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

The threat from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is more fallout from Trump's firing last week of FBI Director James Comey -- and the evolving reasons for the dismissal.

Democrats would need Republican support to follow through because it takes 51 votes for confirmation -- and Republican now hold 52 seats.

Schumer tells CNN's "State of the Union" that "the key here, of course, is getting some of our Republican colleagues to join us. We're hoping. We're waiting."