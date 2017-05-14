Mason City approves hotel, conference center agreement

Officials of a city in northern Iowa have approved plans to build a hotel and renovate another building for a conference center as part of a $36 million development considered to be a key for downtown renovation efforts.

The Globe Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pH12Si ) reports the Mason City Council unanimously voted to approve the Gatehouse Capital pre-development agreement to build a hotel and connect it to The Music Man Square on Thursday.

The proposal includes building the hotel in Southbridge Mall's south parking lot and connecting it to The Music Man Square with a skywalk.

Gatehouse intends to build a ballroom and conference center in The Music Man Square and relocate the museum.

The state requires $10 million in private investment for the hotel.

Gatehouse's $15 million project fulfills that requirement.