Sunday fire damages Iowa City home

An early morning fire heavily damages an Iowa City home.

About 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Ridgeway Drive for a report of a house on fire. When they arrived on scene, a significant fire was coming from the basement of a home.

Sixteen firefighters worked to extinguish the fire within thirty minutes. The firefighters were assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, the Joint Emergency Communication Center, and MidAmerican Energy.

Everyone made it out safely. The fire department estimates the damage to be around $250,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.