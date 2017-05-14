Police release few details about death of 16-year-old girl

Authorities have released few details about the death of a 16-year-old Iowa girl they are investigating.

Police in Perry, Iowa, say the girl was unresponsive when she was found Friday. Paramedics were sent to the home where the girl was at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police have not released the identity of the girl or the cause of her death. An autopsy is planned for this week.

The address where the girl was found is the location of a home day care, but it's not immediately clear if the girl lived there or if she was being cared for at the day care.

