Police release few details about death of 16-year-old girl - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police release few details about death of 16-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
PERRY, Iowa (AP) -

Authorities have released few details about the death of a 16-year-old Iowa girl they are investigating.

Police in Perry, Iowa, say the girl was unresponsive when she was found Friday. Paramedics were sent to the home where the girl was at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police have not released the identity of the girl or the cause of her death. An autopsy is planned for this week.

The address where the girl was found is the location of a home day care, but it's not immediately clear if the girl lived there or if she was being cared for at the day care.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.