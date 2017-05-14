Sioux City district pays $160K to settle bus crash lawsuit

The Sioux City Community School District has paid $160,000 to a woman injured when a school bus rear-ended her vehicle in 2013.

Reports say the school board approved the settlement last week with Jennifer Fitzpatrick. In exchange, her lawsuit was dismissed Thursday.

The settlement is covered by the district's insurance carrier. Each side will pay its own legal costs.

Fitzpatrick filed her suit against the district and bus driver Marsha Tucker in January 2015, seeking damages for past and future medical expenses.

Fitzpatrick was injured on April 4, 2013, when she was driving south on Floyd Boulevard and her Toyota Camry was rear-ended by a school bus driven by Tucker.

