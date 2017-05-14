HAPPENING NOW: Dubuque firefighters on scene of house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
HAPPENING NOW: Dubuque firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of East 16th Street.

Fire Chief Rick Steines says crews are working on containing the fire to the attic. No one is home.

The fire department has called extra crews to assist as well as Farley fire department for breathing air trailer.

We will pass along more information once it's made available.  

