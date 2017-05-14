Pope prays in silence for all mothers in heaven and on earth

According to witnesses, Cedar Falls police officers are reviewing a damaged building near 2nd and Main.More >>
According to witnesses, Cedar Falls police officers are reviewing a damaged building near 2nd and Main.More >>
Two deputies get hurt chasing after an escaped prisoner.More >>
Two deputies get hurt chasing after an escaped prisoner.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Center Street in Waterloo.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Center Street in Waterloo.More >>
Eight candidates for FBI director have been interviewed at Justice Department headquarters as President Donald Trump searches for James Comey's replacement.More >>
Eight candidates for FBI director have been interviewed at Justice Department headquarters as President Donald Trump searches for James Comey's replacement.More >>
Opposition to the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline has boosted efforts to persuade banks to stop supporting projects that might harm the environment or tread on indigenous rights.More >>
Opposition to the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline has boosted efforts to persuade banks to stop supporting projects that might harm the environment or tread on indigenous rights.More >>