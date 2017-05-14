Iowa man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash

A Buckingham man was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover accident in Black Hawk County.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of Zaneta Road and Eldora Road on a report of a single vehicle rollover crash. They found a blue Lincoln MKZ in a yard in the 8400 block of Eldora Road.

The report says 35-year-old Jeffrey M. Moeller was traveling eastbound on Zaneta Road, when he lost control on the curve at Eldora Road, going off the road and rolling several times before coming to a rest on its top.

Moeller had to be extricated from his vehicle by the Hudson Fire Department. He was flown by AirCare to Covenant Medical Center before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation.