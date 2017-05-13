Teen runs half-marathon while wearing Crocs

An impressive finish for a teenager who ran a half-marathon while wearing Crocs.

18-year-old Ben Pachev ran 71:53 for 16th in the 500 Festival Mini- Marathon in Indianapolis on Wednesday. His father, also wearing crocs, finished pretty close behind him.

Ben says his Crocs can last him about 2,000 miles, while he averages about 65 miles per week.

Crocs Shoes congratulated Ben on Instagram posting, "Congrats to Benjamin Pachev for reaching #ComeAsYouAre level ??. He ran a half marathon in 71 minutes while rocking the #Crocs."