Bush security adviser interviews for FBI job

A former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser is scheduled to interview for FBI director.

Frances Townsend worked in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Townsend is the seventh person to interview for the job with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

President Donald Trump is looking for a replacement after he abruptly fired James Comey on Tuesday.

Among other roles, Townsend is a national security analyst for CBS News.

She worked under then-U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani as a federal prosecutor in New York and worked in the Justice Department in a variety of positions.

Among her jobs at the Justice Department, she led the Office of Intelligence Policy and Review.

It helped oversee intelligence-gathering activities related to the nation's top secret surveillance court.