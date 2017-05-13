Man pleads guilty in 2009 Iowa killing, sentenced to prison - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man pleads guilty in 2009 Iowa killing, sentenced to prison

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
A man once convicted of killing an Iowa City landlord before having that conviction overturned has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2qejCon ) that Justin Marshall was sentenced Friday in Johnson County District Court after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, second-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon for the 2009 death of 64-year-old John Versypt.

In 2013, Marshall was convicted of shooting Versypt to death in an Iowa City condominium hallway. Police and prosecutors have said it was a robbery gone awry.

But Marshall's conviction was overturned, and the Iowa Supreme Court ruled last June that he should get a new trial because authorities relied on the testimony of a jailhouse informant, violating Marshall's right to an attorney.

