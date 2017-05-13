Cedar Falls police respond to Main Street - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls police respond to Main Street

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
According to witnesses, Cedar Falls police officers are reviewing a damaged building near 2nd and Main.

Witnesses say they could see several bricks on the sidewalk, that appeared to be part of the building's second floor.

We checked in with a few businesses in the area and Cedar Falls police, but we haven't heard any details right now.

