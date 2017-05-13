Update: 2nd Street closed as building crumbles

Cedar Falls police blocked a portion of 2nd Street after a building started crumbling around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called to Main and 2nd, after bricks from Toad's starting falling from the building's second level and onto the sidewalk.

Cedar Falls police say luckily nobody was hurt, and nobody was walking in the area when the bricks started falling.

Right now, engineers are reviewing the damage, and authorities encourage people to stay away, because the believe more bricks will likely fall from the building.

The street will remain closed until further notice.

--------

According to witnesses, Cedar Falls police officers are reviewing a damaged building near 2nd and Main.

Witnesses say they could see several bricks on the sidewalk, that appeared to be part of the building's second floor.

We checked in with a few businesses in the area and Cedar Falls police, but we haven't heard any details right now.

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.