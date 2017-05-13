Man seriously injured while mowing grass

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Joseph Hughes of Macon, Missouri was hurt while mowing grass.

Authorities say they were called to 4681 Lincoln Heights Drive Southeast at 3:31 p.m. Saturday.

When authorities arrived, they found Hughes pinned under a Kubota lawn tractor.

Authorities believe he was mowing grass on a steep embankment, when he lost control, and the tractor rolled on him.

Hughes was the only person on the tractor, and authorities say he's suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital and later flown to Iowa City to be treated.

Sheriff's deputies say they are investigating the situation.