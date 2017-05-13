Ag. Secretary reacts to possible USDA position

Iowa's third-term agriculture secretary, Bill Northey, is reacting to speculation he might be chosen for undersecretary of farm production and conservation.

Secretary Northey responded on social media by saying: "I appreciate the kind comments and support from so many friends here in Iowa and across the country as news has circulated recently about a possible role for me at USDA. The appointment process can take time to unfold and it is important not to be overly presumptive. I hope you will all understand that I cannot confirm anything or make any formal comment about the rumored appointment at USDA. I look forward to communicating about that more openly at the appropriate time. As I have said many times, I love my job as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and I am anxious to support the President, Sec. Perdue and USDA’s mission in whatever role I am in – either within USDA or outside."