Texas senator interviewing for FBI director

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is interviewing for FBI director.

Cornyn is speaking with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters in Washington.

The No. 2 Republican leader in the Senate, Cornyn is one of at least six people slated to interview for the position.

He is a former Texas attorney general and state Supreme Court justice.

He has been a member of the Senate GOP leadership team for a decade and serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. Cornyn said at the time that Trump was "within his authority" to fire Comey and that it would not affect the investigation of possible Russian ties to Trump's presidential campaign.