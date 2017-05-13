Crews contain shed fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews contain shed fire

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Colfax firefighters worked to contain an early morning shed fire Saturday.

Authorities were notified about the fire around 3:00 a.m. near the 4200 block of Fox Street.

Firefighters were called in from nearby towns to help.

WHO-TV initially reported the story, and you can see their full report here.

