Man arrested 6 months after allegedly breaking into church

Antione Franklin, 56, was arrested this month after allegedly breaking into Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo six months ago.

Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Pastor, Jason Falck, said the person responsible broke in through a basement window last December, left a knife and cellphone, broke into Falck's office, and stole a laptop.

Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Pastor, Jason Falck, said back in March he had an idea who did it, and reported that information to police.

According to Waterloo Police Lieutenant Greg Fangman, authorities were able to search the phone that was left behind through a search warrant, and based off information on the phone and witness interviews, Franklin was identified as the suspect.

According to Lieutenant Fangman, none of the items taken during the burglary were recovered when Franklin was arrested May 5.

Pastor Falck said he estimated the damage to be nearly $3,000, between what was damaged and what was taken.

Franklin was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail for a Third Charge Burglary offense, and his bond was set at $5,000.