Family of fallen officer humbled by honor in D.C.

Hundreds of fallen police officers are being honored tonight in Washington D.C, including one of our own, Waterloo Police Officer Adam Liddle.

Liddle collapsed during a workout in October of 2015. Tonight his family is in D.C. honoring him at the annual police vigil for officers killed in the line of duty.

A community, a police force, friends and family were all shaken by Liddle's sudden death in 2015. Tonight they have a chance to bond over their love for him and his dedication to being a police officer.

Strong is a word Liddle's mom uses to describe her son. He is someone who is truly missed by so many.

"It's one of those things that you wonder why...why did they pick him?" said Julie Nemmers, Liddle's mom. "You have to accept it and it's one of those things that are hard to do."

Nemmers and her family are in Washington D.C. this weekend visiting The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial where Liddle's name is now etched into the marble.

"It's very emotional, it's humbling...out of all the people in the world my son's name is on that wall, it kind of brings it home," said Nemmers.

Tonight he will be remembered with hundreds of other fallen officers in a candlelight vigil, something Nemmers says will be powerful.

"It will be emotional there is no doubt about it and we'll get through it as a family...we will get through it," said Nemmers.

Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka and nine police officers are joining Liddle's family in D.C.

"They miss him, and they are very honest, they miss him everyday," said Nemmers. "Granted the way they miss him is not the same as me, Adam's mom, misses him but it's pretty cool to hear the impact that he had."

Nemmers is humbled by the sight of her son's name knowing Liddle is too.

"I know he is seeing it all, I know he is watching," said Nemmers. "I am sure he is very appreciative, but he's probably grinning thinking wow, with that grin."

Liddle's mother says her son was living out his dream as a Waterloo Police Officer. He enjoyed it and was very good at his job. She is so grateful he can be honored tonight. The vigil starts at 8pm ET. For more information on celebrations during National Police Week CLICK HERE.