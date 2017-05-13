Officials: Cost to renovate City Hall jumps more than $2M - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Officials say the cost to renovate Des Moines' City Hall has grown by more than $2 million as the city continues to expand the scope of the project.
   The cost is now projected at $8.6 million -- up from initial plans that called for a $6.3 million upgrade to the mechanical systems and fire sprinklers in the historic downtown building.
   Last week, the city approved an additional $1.5 million for the project. It is the eighth time the price tag has increased since construction began last year.
   The latest increase will pay for upgrades to city offices and will add another six months to the project. That will keep city workers in temporary offices until at least February.

