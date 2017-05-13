Iowa town celebrates tiny, century-old jail

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa (AP) -- Residents of a tiny northwest Iowa city are celebrating a long-abandoned jail with a plaque and presentations about the 1911 structure that features two cells, iron bars and plenty of history.

Local historian Susan Willer and the Four Seasons Club planned to unveil a plaque Saturday detailing the history of the Brunsville jail. It's been open and unused for years.

Willer says two men built the prison more than a century ago and quickly became its first prisoners. She declined the newspaper's request to name the men because they still have relatives in the town of less than 150 people.

The 12-foot-by-15-foot structure no longer contains locks on the cells or a pot-belly stove that once connected to the chimney.