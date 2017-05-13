Trump urges Liberty graduates to be outsiders - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump urges Liberty graduates to be outsiders

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- President Donald Trump is telling college graduates that they should "relish the opportunity to be an outsider."
   He says outsiders "change the world and make a real and lasting difference."
   Trump is delivering his first commencement speech as president at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
   He says his message to those in the audience is "never, ever give up" and "never stop fighting for what you believe in."
   Trump was an outsider who challenged the political establishment on the way to winning the White House. He tells students that they should "be totally unafraid to challenge entrenched and failed power structures." He then asked, "Does that sound familiar, by the way?"
   And he says the more that people say something can't be done, "the more you should be absolutely determined to prove them wrong."

