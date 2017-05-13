Cedar Rapids to hold bike-friendly activities next week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids to hold bike-friendly activities next week

(AP) -

  CEDAR RAPIDS -- The city of Cedar Rapids is observing National Bike Month with a variety of bike-friendly activities.
   On Monday, a Mayor's Bike Ride and proclamation will be held at 7 a.m. at Red's Public House. Wednesday will bring a Bike to Work event, with a local biking expert sharing information on how biking to work can reduce health care costs and increase motivation and confidence at work.
   Bike to Lunch with the Mayor will also be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with participants meeting at City Hall and biking to Sag Wagon.
   Other events will be held throughout the week.
   The activities are designed to encourage cycling, enhance bike safety education, and continue growing a bike-friendly culture.

