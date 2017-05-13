Vintage truck show slated this month at Iowa fairgrounds

DES MOINES -- What's being billed as the world's largest vintage truck show will be held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines later this month.

American Truck Historical Society director Jim Poage says more than 1,000 vintage trucks will be on display and will include "some of the first trucks ever produced in the world." The trucks will range from early 1900's high wheelers to large, vintage 18-wheeler-type trucks.

The show will run from May 25 through May 27.

The show, along with the national convention of the society, is an annual event that moves to different locations each year.

In addition to the trucks, there will be almost 100 different craft and food vendors, a swap meet, and a competition truck pull.