2 Iowa deputies injured chasing escaped prisoner

A Cresco man is facing several serious charges after an incident on Friday, which led to two deputies getting hurt, one seriously.

25-year-old Shelby Henry was arrested in Winneshiek County on a Howard County Probation Violation Warrant. A Winneshiek County Deputy was transporting Henry to Ridgeway, where he met with a Howard County Deputy. While in Ridgeway, Henry escaped from custody around 2 p.m.

Deputies chased Henry and a taser was deployed.

During the chase, a Winneshiek County Deputy sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A Howard County Deputy also sustained minor injuries.

Henry was caught and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail.

Henry is facing several serious charges including: Felony Escape from Custody, Aggravated Misdemeanor Interference with Official Acts Causing Serious Injury & Serious Misdemeanor Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges against Henry are pending.

As of Saturday morning, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says the deputy is now back at home recovering.